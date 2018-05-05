

CTVNews.ca Staff





British Columbia residents have recorded a spate of bear sightings in recent days, including in urban areas where they aren’t typically seen.

On Saturday, nurse Parm Sahota saw a male black bear approaching the Abbotsford, B.C., retirement community where she works.

“You guys, can it break the window?” she can be heard on video asking coworkers, while backing away from the window.

“It was so big,” she told later CTV Vancouver.

Police chased the 250-pound (114 kilogram) black bear into a tree outside a nearby high school. Conservation officers tranquilized the bear and hoisted it out of the tree.

“We will be taking him way, way into the woods and doing a live release,” officer Don Stahl said.

One day earlier, a black bear disrupted traffic in a busy area of New Westminster. Police tranquilized the bear and safely relocated him.

Conservation officer Alicia Stark told CTV Vancouver on Friday that he probably got lost along the Fraser River.

"We've got lots of rivers and bush around here, so I think he was following the river in his natural area and found himself in the industrial area where he's not supposed to be," she said.

Authorities are warning B.C. residents to be careful around bears, and not to coax them into urban and residential areas.

If they do, it could mean the end of the bear. Conservation authorities in B.C. tag bears that wander into cities and euthanize them if they wander into urban areas a second time.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Breanna Karstens-Smith