

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The prosecution at the first-degree murder trial of a Toronto woman accused of fatally stabbing another woman says the entire incident was caught on video.

Crown attorney Beverley Richards says Rohinie Bisesar used a knife bought from a Dollar Store to stab Rosemarie Junor in the chest at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Toronto's financial district in December 2015.

Richards says 28-year-old Junor was a complete stranger to Bisesar.

Bisesar, 43, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and will be presenting a defence of not criminally responsible due to mental disorder.

Earlier this week, a jury declared Bisesar fit to stand trial.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Ian Swayze told the court Bisesar has schizophrenia, but is doing well after being treated for the past year.