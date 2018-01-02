Toronto police have released video of an unidentified man torching a Porsche SUV, in hopes that a hot tip will lead to his arrest.

The video was recorded by a security camera trained on the victim’s driveway near O’Connor Drive and St. Clair Avenue East, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 29. The white Porsche SUV is clearly visible in the video.

Police say a male suspect approached the vehicle, smashed the window, doused the car with gasoline and set it on fire before fleeing the area in a white four-door sedan.

The video shows the whole incident playing out in under 30 seconds. The suspect’s sedan can be seen pulling up on the street and stopping just out of frame. The suspect enters the frame 10 seconds later from the direction of the other vehicle. He can be seen running up to the SUV, breaking the passenger’s side window with minimal effort and reaching in to start the fire. The flames flare up while his arm is still in the vehicle and he recoils, then runs back in the direction he came from.

Police say they are concerned that the suspect may have suffered “significant injuries” from the fire.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Toronto Police Service at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.