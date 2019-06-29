

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in a town north of Toronto have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by a male with a handgun. They are also looking for a second female whom the suspect followed and spoke with the same day.

York Regional Police say they were called to John West Way north of Wellington Street in Aurora, Ont., on Monday just before noon, after reports that a teenage girl had been assaulted and sexually assaulted.

Police say that the teenager was walking on a trail when she was approached by an unknown man with a handgun who forced himself on the teen. The victim was treated in hospital for her injuries, according to police.

On Saturday, police released video surveillance of the suspect. The male seen in the video is described as having light-brown skin and a thin build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, long black shorts, black shoes and a blue and red baseball cap. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

Police say they are looking to speak with a young, blond woman in her late teens who bus #1088 on the day of the incident. They say the woman got off on Wellington Street around 11:20 a.m. Monday and was seen heading into Tim Hortons. The suspect followed her and spoke to her, according to police.

“Investigators are interested in the details of this interaction and want to ensure she was not a victim of any offence,” police said in a written statement.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Police are also looking for any surveillance video or dashcam video that could help with their investigation.