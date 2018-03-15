

Josh K. ELliott, CTVNews.ca





Exclusive video obtained by CTV Vancouver shows teenagers hurling furniture off the balcony of a short-term rental home in B.C., where an estimated $20,000 in damage was caused during a party hosted by a 14-year-old girl.

The video shows teens throwing chairs, cushions and what appears to be an electronic sign over the balcony. One piece of furniture can be seen floating in the hot tub beneath the balcony.

The footage was recorded shortly before police arrived to break up the party of more than 200 teenagers in West Vancouver, at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 9. The incident is under investigation.

Cleanup is still underway at the home where the teens destroyed furniture, tagged the walls with graffiti, slashed paintings and broke holes in the drywall.

Police say the 14-year-old girl who rented the home did so using her parents’ credit card, at a rate of $777 for the night. The family is now on the hook for the cost of cleanup and repairs.

The 15-year-old who recorded the party video, who asked to be identified only as “Adam,” says he wouldn’t be surprised if the final cleanup bill was much higher.

“It’s probably closer to $50,000,” he told CTV Vancouver.

Adam insists he didn’t take part in the destruction, but he also didn’t try to stop it.

“I would lose all my friends at school because that’s the way it is nowadays,” he said.

“We all knew it was going to be a rager,” he added. However, he says the majority of the party attendees were simply vaping and drinking, not destroying the home.

“This was honestly probably four kids from North Shore that were just going crazy,” Adam said. He says that small group of teens destroyed much of the furniture, and slashed several canvas paintings inside the home.

“I’m sorry on behalf of the kids that did it,” he said. “We’re kids, right? We’re stupid kids.”

With files from CTV Vancouver