

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating reports of at least one parachutist flying above downtown Toronto and landing in the middle of the city on Saturday.

According to the Toronto Police Service, police received calls of a person parachuting into a park area close to Rosedale Valley Road and Sherbourne Street.

Twitter user Erica Lewin posted a video online showing a person with a black and white parachute descending in the same area described by police. Over Twitter, she told police it occurred at around 6:44 p.m.

She captioned her 12-second video saying, “but can someone explain to me why I just saw people parachuting into downtown Toronto?” She wrote she’d seen two parachutes descending but only managed to record one.

In a tweet, police said they searched the area but they didn’t find anyone or any evidence of the landing.

They initially believed the parachutist was in distress because their parachute didn’t open fully. But citizens suggested to police the person was unharmed.

Toronto Police Const. Allison Douglas-Cook told CTVNews.ca that parachuting is not allowed in the city and that the person could be charged with public mischief. She added that police want to “deter this kind of behaviour.”

“Within the city limits, there’s a lot of possibilities of where this person could land and the harm they can cause to themselves or someone else,” she said.

