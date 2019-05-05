Video shows parachutist flying over Toronto; police investigating
Police are investigating reports and video of at least one parachutist flying above downtown Toronto and landing in the middle of the city on Saturday. (Erica Lewin)
Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 9:49AM EDT
Police are investigating reports of at least one parachutist flying above downtown Toronto and landing in the middle of the city on Saturday.
According to the Toronto Police Service, police received calls of a person parachuting into a park area close to Rosedale Valley Road and Sherbourne Street.
Twitter user Erica Lewin posted a video online showing a person with a black and white parachute descending in the same area described by police. Over Twitter, she told police it occurred at around 6:44 p.m.
She captioned her 12-second video saying, “but can someone explain to me why I just saw people parachuting into downtown Toronto?” She wrote she’d seen two parachutes descending but only managed to record one.
In a tweet, police said they searched the area but they didn’t find anyone or any evidence of the landing.
They initially believed the parachutist was in distress because their parachute didn’t open fully. But citizens suggested to police the person was unharmed.
Toronto Police Const. Allison Douglas-Cook told CTVNews.ca that parachuting is not allowed in the city and that the person could be charged with public mischief. She added that police want to “deter this kind of behaviour.”
“Within the city limits, there’s a lot of possibilities of where this person could land and the harm they can cause to themselves or someone else,” she said.
Yes it is. The video is from sherbourne street looking at bloor, taken at 6:44 pm.— Erica (@ericalewin) May 5, 2019
I actually believe I saw two parachuters, the other went in the opposite direction and would have had a more dangerous landing (there’s no clear area to land). I didn’t catch them on video.— Erica (@ericalewin) May 5, 2019
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Liberal candidate hopes he'll reflect more diversity among N.L. politicians
- No winner for $7-million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Body of Indian exchange student recovered from river in B.C.
- Reported mobster Salvatore Scoppa shot dead in hotel north of Montreal
- Regina's police chief says man has died in officer-involved shooting