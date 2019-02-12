

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Regina’s Joey Slattery





A dashcam video shows the moment last week when a pickup truck rammed into the side of a minivan that was driving in the left-lane of a Saskatchewan highway.

Rheanna Dale was travelling eastbound down Highway 1 near Regina on Friday around 4 p.m. when a truck pulled up dangerously close to the back of her van.

The truck can be seen swerving into the right lane and then veering back to the left, knocking into the van and sending it toward the snow-covered shoulder.

“He came out and then rammed into the side of me and it looks like his front tire (connected with) my front tire,” Dale told CTV Regina.

“It was quite deliberate,” she added.

Dale posted about the incident on Facebook. A person who was driving behind her shared dashcam video of the ordeal.

RCMP said they are aware of the incident but would not comment on the investigation.

Dale says she didn’t see the driver’s face and she’s not certain what model of truck it was but believes it may have been a black Ford F-150.

Dale says she’s sharing her story because she wants the truck’s driver to take responsibility for his actions, which caused about $3,000 of damage.

She also wants to warn others. “I wasn’t seriously injured but the next person may not be so lucky,” she said.