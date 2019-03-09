

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst and St. John Alexander





Police are issuing a warning about dangerous stunts after a video surfaced online showing a man sliding down the roof of one of Vancouver’s tallest buildings.

In the video, shared on Reddit on Thursday, a man in a white baseball cap can be seen sliding down a section of roof of The Melville and coming to an abrupt stop before he reaches the edge. He then stands up and walks back up the incline.

The residential building is known for being one of the tallest in the city and has tight security, according to the people who live there.

“Every floor is locked,” resident April told CTV Vancouver on Thursday. “The thing is, people will just try to shimmy in.”

Vancouver police said they will be looking into how the man was able to gain access to the roof to shoot the video.

“There’s a door that’s been secured. They had to go into an area where you’re not welcome. That could be break and enter. There could be a mischief charge,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

The president of the condo told CTV News they’re aware of the problem and they’re in the process of creating an action plan to improve security and restrict access to the rooftop.

It’s unclear when the video was shot, but it appears as if the video was initially posted on a private Instagram account.

Doucette said offenders aren’t just putting themselves at risk when they attempt dangerous stunts like the one in the video.

“They are also potentially putting the public and first responders in danger,” he said. “If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper.”

“Accidents happen. No one’s planning to fall off the building.”