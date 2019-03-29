Video shows confrontation between woman pushing stroller and car in Toronto
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 2:39PM EDT
A home surveillance camera caught a confrontation between a woman pushing a stroller and a car in a residential neighbourhood in Toronto.
Footage of the incident was recorded at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. In the video, a car appears to run a stop sign at the same time a woman pushes a stroller across the street.
