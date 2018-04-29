

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





One man has been arrested after an allegedly stolen Porsche rammed into a Toronto police cruiser on Saturday, in an incident captured on video.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said that were following a white Porsche on the Gardiner Expressway around 6:30 pm, when the vehicle rammed into a police SUV attempting to block its way.

Video of the incident shows the police SUV turning sharply in an effort to trap the Porsche driver as he got out of the car, only for the suspect to escape through the driver’s side window.

He led officers on a short foot pursuit, running up the embankment and jumping a fence with officers close behind.

He was caught shortly afterwards and taken into custody. Charges have not yet been announced.

Officers say there were no injuries during the collision.

With files from CP24 and CTV Toronto