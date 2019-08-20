

CTVNews.ca Staff





A video of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport on the day of her arrest has been released to the public following an agreement from the Crown and Meng’s defence team.

Following a hearing on Tuesday, both sides agreed to release the footage, along with three partially redacted affidavits and a memorandum argument from the defense.

Meng was detained on Dec. 1 following an extradition request from the U.S.

Days later, Chinese officials detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig and accused them of espionage. The move is largely considered retaliation for Meng’s arrest.

Tensions between China and Canada have escalated ever since and have spewed into the trade market, with China banning Canadian imports on beef, pork, canola and soybeans.

Meng’s extradition hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2020. She faces fraud charges in the U.S. for allegedly violating sanctions with Iran.

None of the allegations against her have been tested in court.