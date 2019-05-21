

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating a disturbing video that appears to show a group of young boys swarm and repeatedly attack a woman at a park playground.

The video shot shows what appears to be at least four boys kicking and punching a woman, who then falls to the ground. The attack continues as she tries to protect herself.

Some other boys can be seen and heard laughing in the background as the woman struggles to fight off several of the attackers pummeling her. She eventually manages to get up and walk away after the boys eventually disperse.

The footage was shot by a witness who told police he had been at Pleasant Hill Park reading a book on Monday evening, when the attack happened. He requested that CTV News not report his name, saying he fears for his safety.

The man told CTV News Saskatoon he had seen the same group of boys throwing stones at people walking by.

“I intervened, I was like, ‘Stop, that’s not a nice thing to do’ and this kid said, ‘You’re not my dad,” the witness said.

“They stopped and I went and sat down but I didn’t realize one of the ladies [nearby had] recorded it [on her phone],” he said. “A few minutes later, they went to this lady and started beating her up.”

In an email to CTV News Saskatoon, police spokesperson Julie Clark said officers are now in contact with the victim and “will be looking into the matter.”