

CTVNews.ca Staff





When Craig Tweedie spotted a seal pup on a highway near Leitches Creek, N.S., he knew he had to do something.

“I was thinking, ‘We got to get him off. We got to get him back in the water somehow because he’s going to end up out in the middle of the road,’” Tweedie told CTV Atlantic. “They’re doing 100 km/h. He’s going to get killed, right?”

Jason Dawe, who had also pulled over, blocked a lane of traffic with his vehicle and switched on his hazard lights. Then, as a cellphone camera rolled, the men got to work trying to corral the cantankerous creature with a sleeping bag.

“He was pretty scared,” Tweedie said. “I was trying to get (the blanket) close enough to him so that we could roll him onto it. He didn’t want to have anything to do with that. He started trying to bite the blanket and he was showing his teeth.”

Tweedie then grabbed a snow shovel from his car and tried urging the animal towards the sleeping bag. With the seal trying to bite the shovel too, Tweedie abandoned his delicate approach and shoved the uncooperative seal with the shovel.

“We managed to get him on the blanket and picked him up, carried him to the water and let him go,” Tweedie said. “And he took off like a scalded cat!”

Speaking to CTV Atlantic, the Marine Animal Response Society cautioned against trying such a rescue, saying that there’s just too big a risk of a Good Samaritan getting hit and killed on a highway. The society suggests instead calling for help and waiting for police or Fisheries and Oceans Canada personnel to arrive.

Tweedie and Dawe said that they did call for help, but worried that it wouldn’t arrive in time.

Tweedie remembers thinking: “We’d better do this right now or he’s going to get out on the highway, or somebody’s going to get killed out here.”

In the end, the men say they are glad that they were able to help the seal, even if it did seem somewhat ungrateful.

“It was interesting, I’ll tell you that,” Dawe said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald