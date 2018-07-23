

CTVNews.ca Staff





For more than two decades, Nick Templeman has been running whale watching tours from the city of Campbell River on Vancouver Island’s eastern coast. But nothing could prepare the veteran seaman for the incredibly close encounter he had with a humpback whale on Sunday.

“I still get my hair standing up talking about it,” Templeman told CTV Vancouver Island. “It was pretty wild… I mean, it’s such a big, wild animal!”

According to Templeman, the whale spent nearly 90 minutes playing under and around his boat, thrilling his customers.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans requires boats to stay at least 100 metres away from most whale species. But with the whale approaching his boat after breaching in the distance, Templeman lifted his twin outboard motors out of the water for the animal’s safety and let his customers enjoy the close-up show.

“It’s probably something I won’t experience again and I’ve been 22 years at this,” Templeman said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Gord Kurbis