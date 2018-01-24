

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Maybe he was hungry or the smells wafting through the box were just too tempting to resist, but whatever the reason, a pizza delivery man in B.C. has been fired after he was caught eating toppings off a pizza he delivered.

A concierge working at a high-rise building in Surrey, B.C. told CTV Vancouver on Tuesday that he noticed a Domino’s Pizza delivery man standing in one of the elevators while he was monitoring the building’s security cameras.

The footage, obtained by CTV News, shows the delivery man crouch down in the elevator and set the bag containing the pizza down on the floor. He then opens the box and quickly eats some toppings off of the pizza before he places it back in its bag and walks out of the elevator with it to deliver it to the customer.

“I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” the concierge recalled. “The person is like cheating his job.”

The concierge said he immediately notified the resident who had ordered the pizza.

“Who likes to eat used pizza, right?” he asked.

In response, Domino’s Pizza told CTV Vancouver that they were embarrassed about the incident.

“We apologize to our customers, obviously we don’t condone this behaviour,” Jeff Kacmarek, the company’s vice-president of marketing said in a telephone interview. “We have thousands of hard-working, good drivers, working for us every day and providing great service to our customers and it’s just unfortunate that this particular incident hurts them.”

The pizza chain said they fired the snacking delivery driver, a college student who had been working for the company since July.

Kacmarek said Domino’s Pizza has notified authorities about the incident and they will hand over the video if any charges will be laid.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos