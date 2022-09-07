Video appears to show RCMP takedown of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect

A video captured Wednesday on Highway 11 in Saskatchewan appears to show the moment a suspect in the stabbings that left 10 dead and 18 wounded was taken into custody by police.

In the cellphone video, a white truck can be seen in the ditch at the side of the highway, both doors flung open, surrounded by police vehicles.

A group of figures are clustered a few metres away, behind two police cars also in the ditch, several clearly wearing police uniforms.

The video, provided to CTV News by Jordan Brandon, was taken from Brandon’s car as he drove past a huge police presence camped along the other side of the highway.

It was taken north of Rosthern, Sask., south of Duck Lake. At least 10 police cars are visible in the footage, blocking the highway, while a helicopter flies above the scene.

A previous warning issued Wednesday had stated that a person reportedly armed with a knife had been spotted in Wakaw, Sask., and was believed to be travelling in a stolen white 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Police said Myles Sanderson, the prime suspect in the case, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update cancelling the civil emergency alert that was first enacted for the province on Sunday morning following a stabbing spree in James Smith Cree Nation.

Sanderson, 30, and his older brother were identified on Sunday as suspects in the knife attacks. Damian Sanderson, 31, was found dead in James Smith on Monday near a home, with injuries police believe were not self-inflicted.