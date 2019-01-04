

Police in Toronto are hoping to speak with any potential victims of a Quebec dog breeder who’s been arrested on several human trafficking charges.

On Nov. 30, Toronto police arrested 31-year-old Kalib James Rahi and charged him with 12 crimes relating to human trafficking, including sexual assault, procuring to provide sexual services and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Police believe Rahi lured young women via social media to his dog breeding business in Laval, Que., where he would sexually assault them during trips to deliver puppies. Rahi would then force the women to have sex with clients at gunpoint and used his dogs to intimidate the women, police allege.

“Rahi is a former bodybuilder. He’s got a very intimidating stature,” Det. Const. Andy Medeiros of the Toronto Police Service’s Sex Crimes and Human Trafficking Enforcement team told CTV Montreal.

“You can imagine that here are these victims in a car with him where he produced a firearm -- that would certainly be intimidating to anyone.”

Police say four potential victims have come forward, including two in Ontario, one in British Columbia and one in Montreal. Officers stress the women were not previous sex workers and believe there could be more victims.

Police are urging any potential victims to come forward by calling Toronto police at 416-808-7474 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

