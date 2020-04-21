TORONTO -- At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is preventing people from mourning together in person, an online vigil will give Canadians a chance to come together virtually to pay tribute to the 18 people who lost their lives in Nova Scotia in one of Canada’s worst mass killings.

A three-hour vigil called ‘Nova Scotia Remembers’ is scheduled to be livestreamed for free on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, April 24, starting at 7 p.m. ADT.

Plans for a vigil came together quickly after Nova Scotians started looking for ways to help out following this past weekend’s rampage.

That group includes Bobbie Rae Lattie, a volunteer who found out about the project through the public Facebook group ‘Colchester – Supporting our Communities.’

While Lattie doesn’t know any of the victims personally, she told CTVNews.ca via telephone from her home in Truro, N.S., that she knows people who do, and hearing of their loss has been overwhelming for her.

She said the Colchester Facebook page has been an important source of support for her, as it’s become a place where people from all over Canada and beyond are sending in their condolences, sharing positive feedback and offering support for the grieving families.

That’s exactly what Lattie and her team were hoping for. A simple message featured on the group’s website brings that point home: “In a time that we cannot all be together to share our grief as a community, I hope we can all find some solace in being here together,” the message reads.

Since its launch on April 19, the Colchester Facebook page has accumulated more than 43,000 members and has already garnered countless messages of support from Nova Scotians, as well as from people from all over the country.

“I grew up outside Yarmouth and now live in Calgary. I am so proud of Nova Scotians and our response to Covid and now to this terrible tragedy. No matter how long I live away, Nova Scotia is down home. My prayers and hopes for peace go out to the whole province and especially to those whose lives have been changed so cruelly,” Wilfreda Thurston wrote.

Tributes are also pouring in for the victims and their families on Twitter, with many using the haghtag #NovaScotiaStrong in their posts.

We’re honouring the victims, their families and loved ones by hanging tartan and blue scarves and ribbons from our trees, windows and balconies. It’s a way to show our strength and our love for one another. It’s a way to come together while staying apart. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/ge6jwE7UY8 — Nova Scotia Gov. (@nsgov) April 20, 2020

later that night

i held an atlas in my lap

ran my fingers across the whole world

and whispered

where does it hurt?



it answered

everywhere

everywhere

everywhere.



from 'What They Did Yesterday Afternoon' by @warsan_shire#NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/HJ2953ZfJ2 — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 20, 2020

Yesterday, our province suffered an unbelievable loss. Our hearts are with all the families who lost loved ones, and the brave @NSRCMP officers and first responders involved in this tragic event. We are thinking of you. We are #NovaScotiaStrong. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7X2Vto0wDn — Halifax Stanfield (@HfxStanfield) April 20, 2020

Colchester County, with a population of some 50,000 people, encompasses most of the communities directly impacted by the deadly path of destruction of Gabriel Wortman.

Details for the virtual vigil are still being finalized, but Lattie said people can expect to see politicians, musicians and religious groups take part in the online event. Lattie said the vigil will also highlight the growing list of verified GoFundMe pages set up for family members of the victims.

Lattie said she’s finding some comfort in knowing she’s able to give back to her community during a time of tragedy in the same way she felt supported after suddenly losing her brother in a car crash in 2010.

“The support we received from the community and outside of it, and from other provinces, was astounding,” Lattie added. “This is my way to give back.”

For more information on the ‘Nova Scotia Remembers’ vigil, or to donate to verified GoFundMe pages directly supporting families of the victims, please visit www.heartcolchester.ca