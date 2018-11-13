

The Canadian Press





BRANT COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a couple is dead after a small plane crashed at a municipal airport in Brant County, Ont.

Police say officers were called to the airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a crash that happened overnight.

They say a Piper-Arrow plane crashed on the property of the Brantford Municipal Airport.

Investigators say both occupants of the plane were killed.

Police have identified the victims as husband and wife Ronald Chamberlain, 76, and Mildred Chamberlain, 81, from Brampton, Ont.

OPP say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.