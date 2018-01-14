

Jonathan Forani, CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman who died with two of her young children and another man after a fire ripped through a home last week in Oshawa, Ont. was remembered at a candlelight vigil Saturday as a "model mother."

The fire claimed the lives of 36-year-old Lindsay Bonchek, her 4-year-old son Jackson, 9-year-old daughter Maddie, and 50-year-old Steven Macdonald, who witnesses say ran into the house in an attempt to rescue them. Bonchek's oldest son Ben, 16, was on his way to school when the fire broke out.

Macdonald, who has since been described as a hero for running back into the burning home, lived in a separate unit of the building and had originally escaped with his pregnant daughter.

"Lindsay was the most selfless person I knew. She would give you the shirt off her back if she could," Melanie Lodge, a friend of Bonchek said at the vigil. "I can't even tell you how fantastic she was. She was probably like your model mother. She did what she could for her kids. She lived for those kids. Everything was Ben, Maddie and Jack. Everything."

Lodge, who knew Lindsay for more than 12 years, said the focus has been on Ben, the surviving sibling. "Mainly just trying to keep Ben my number one priority. That's pretty much the only thing holding me together right now," she said.

She and other friends in the community have been hosting fundraisers for the family and have started an online GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign.

Lodge is struggling to focus on the details of the case as officials investigate the fire. "I try to stay away from the news," she said, breaking down. "I am barely holding it together as is."

Officials said earlier this week that there were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire.