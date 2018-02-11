

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vandals have slashed the tires on multiple vehicles belonging to a Toronto non-profit that supports seniors.

Humber Community Seniors’ Services uses its fleet to drive seniors and adults with disabilities to medical appointments, deliver meals, provide snow-shovelling services and offer in-home wellness support. Over the last 10 days, several of the organization’s vehicles have had tires punctured.

“We want to understand why somebody would do that,” volunteer Carl Wiese told CTV Toronto on Saturday. “It’s just crazy to go and slash tires, especially on an agency that does (work with) seniors.”

The slashings took place in a public lot in the city’s west end. The group has filed a report with police. They were told assigning an investigator could take days.

Wiese said he’s concerned about how the expense of replacing the punctured tires, and the shortage of working vehicles, will impact the organization’s ability to assist its roughly 300 members.

“We’ve spent over $1,000 for sure, just on tires. That cuts from the other programs,” he said.

Grace Bell relies on Humber Community Seniors’ Services up to three times per week to get to her medical appointments. The 87-year-old said she can’t understand why anyone would target the group’s vehicles.

“It’s so very, very vicious,” she said. “(I’m) disgusted, absolutely disgusted.”

Wiese said he’s worried that missed medical appointments will delay access to vital treatments for the group’s members.

“If we don’t get them there on time and they miss it, they might have to wait two, three, four months to get a rebooking,” he said. “In some cases they need to be done soon.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle