TORONTO -- Via Rail told CTVNews.ca that it would take 36 hours to resume its cancelled rail service if and when the Wet'suwet'en solidarity blockades are lifted.

“Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared,” company spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said in a statement Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Via Rail announced it was cancelling all train service from Toronto-Montreal and Toronto-Ottawa until Thursday, due to an ongoing blockade just east of Belleville, Ont.

Protesters have disrupted travel across much of the country for several days in a show of solidarity for the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs oppose the construction of a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline through northern British Columbia. Blockades around the country have now halted railway service for five days.

In Senegal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was receiving information on the situation, which he called an “issue of concern, obviously.” He added he’d be speaking with his other cabinet ministers about it as well.

"We recognize the important democratic right — and we will always defend it — of peaceful protests,” he said. “This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a country of the rule of law and we need to make sure those laws are respected.

“That's why I am encouraging all parties to dialogue to resolve this as quickly as possible," Trudeau added.

Via Rail stated that, by Thursday, 223 trains will have been cancelled affecting at least 34, 200 passengers.

“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” Via said. “We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.

Beginning last week, RCMP clashed with Wet’suwet’en land defenders after officers began to move into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court-ordered injunction requiring protesters to stop blocking roads.

In Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, within Hastings County, Ont., CTV News’ parliamentary bureau reporter Annie Bergeron told CTV News Channel on Wednesday, it was just a “waiting game” as to whether the Ontario Provincial Police would break up the blockade or not.

She also clarified that the protesters were situated close enough to the train tracks that Via Rail felt it wasn’t safe enough to run trains through the area.

The company also added that, “since the blockade continues near New Hazelton, B.C., normal rail activities are interrupted between Prince Rupert-Prince George, in both directions until further notice.”

Via Rail also mentioned it was providing full refunds for passengers’ cancelled trips, which could take up to 10 days to complete due to the volume of requests.

Service from Toronto to Southwestern Ontario, between Montréal-Ottawa and Montréal-Québec is unaffected, Via said.

With files from CTVNews.ca writers Graham Slaughter and Alexandra Mae Jones