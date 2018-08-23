Via Rail warns of delays through Montreal
Via Rail (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 7:21PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Via Rail says passengers travelling through Montreal could be delayed for up to 45 minutes starting Friday because of infrastructure work in the city.
The passenger rail company says reconstruction of the Turcot Interchange requires that a portion of the track and signals be relocated.
Disruptions will affect travellers on trips between Montreal and Toronto, Quebec City, Ottawa and Senneterre/Jonquiere through Wednesday.
Previously booked customers will be notified of the delays and can obtain a refund or change their dates of travel if desired.
