Via Rail Canada is investigating what caused the partial derailment of a Montreal-bound train in Halifax, N.S., on Sunday morning.

The train, which was scheduled to leave Halifax at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.

Marie-Anna Murat, the senior director of communications for Via Rail Canada, told CTVNews.ca that the 114 passengers with reservations on the train have been offered alternative transportation or a full refund. They may also change their reservation for a later date.

Murat said that no one was injured and that no passengers were on board when it derailed.

The incident comes just a few days after a 63-year-old Via Rail employee slipped and fell underneath a train as it approaching a stop in Truro, N.S., 100 kilometres north of Halifax.