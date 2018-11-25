Via Rail train partially derails in Halifax, no one injured
Paul Behner took this photo on Sunday which showed crews working to undo the damage caused when a VIA Rail train partially derailed in Halifax. (@greentreepm/Twitter)
Published Sunday, November 25, 2018 1:05PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 25, 2018 2:44PM EST
Via Rail Canada is investigating what caused the partial derailment of a Montreal-bound train in Halifax, N.S., on Sunday morning.
The train, which was scheduled to leave Halifax at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
Marie-Anna Murat, the senior director of communications for Via Rail Canada, told CTVNews.ca that the 114 passengers with reservations on the train have been offered alternative transportation or a full refund. They may also change their reservation for a later date.
Murat said that no one was injured and that no passengers were on board when it derailed.
The incident comes just a few days after a 63-year-old Via Rail employee slipped and fell underneath a train as it approaching a stop in Truro, N.S., 100 kilometres north of Halifax.
