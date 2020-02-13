TORONTO -- Via Rail is cancelling its entire passenger train network across the country until further notice due to ongoing pipeline protests.

The company said Thursday afternoon that it “has no other option” than to cancel all train service effective immediately. Via Rail passengers with bookings will receive automatic refunds.

The nationwide shutdown comes as CN Rail says it is being forced to shut down its service in Eastern Canada, and temporary layoffs could be on the way.

“With over 400 trains cancelled during the last week and new protests that emerged at strategic locations on our mainline, we have decided that a progressive shutdown of our Eastern Canadian operations is the responsible approach to take for the safety of our employees and the protestors,” CN Rail CEO JJ Ruest said in a statement issued Thursday.

Protesters have shut down rail traffic across the country, including the busy corridor between Toronto-Montreal and Ottawa-Toronto. In B.C., service is being disrupted between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Organizers say they are standing up against the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation near Houston, B.C.

The protests began last week after the RCMP enforced a court injunction against Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters. The group had been halting construction of the pipeline, a major piece of a $40-billion LNG Canada liquefied natural gas export project.

With files from The Canadian Press