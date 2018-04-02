Garth McCrea suffered his first heart attack in 2002, at the age of 37, and he still doesn’t quite know why. Doctors say heart problems might run in his family, but McCrea has absolutely no idea whether that’s true or not, because New Brunswick’s long-standing policy of sealing adoption records has prevented him from learning anything about his biological parents.

That policy changed on Apr. 1, when the provincial government started allowing adult adoptees and birth parents to apply for access to identifying information about their biological family. But the change is too little, too late for McCrea, who now speaks with a slur following a 2016 stroke that he says could have been prevented, if only he knew about his family’s medical history.

“All the doctors – and I have talked to seven doctors – have told me the same thing: It was preventable,” McCrea told CTV Atlantic on Sunday. Now, he worries that the new policy on adoption won’t be enough to get him access to the family information he needs for himself and his two children.

McCrea has been an outspoken critic of the province’s tight-lipped stance on adoption records for years, as the founder and chair of the Coalition for Open Adoption Records. And while the province’s move to unseal adoption records might sound like a win for McCrea’s cause, he’s quick to point out that there are still roadblocks in place that might prevent him from learning anything about his – and his children’s – family medical history.

A provision under the modified Family Services Act allows any biological parent or adult adoptee to submit a disclosure veto, which will effectively prevent the province from sharing any identifying information. That means McCrea’s birth mother can completely shut him out from learning about his medical history by filling out a form, although it’s unclear at this point if she has done so.

“I have the same rights as my birth mother does,” a frustrated McCrea told CTV Atlantic. “Opening records is not about relationships,” he said. “I need to know for myself. I need to know for my kids.”

McCrea raised the same concerns in a 2014 interview with CTV Atlantic, before he suffered his stroke. “It really is one’s right to their own personal information,” he said. “The cardiologist told me that I was far too young to have a heart attack, and he said, ‘It has to be family history, what can you tell me about that?’” McCrea said in the 2014 interview. “And I said, ‘I can’t tell you anything. I don’t have access to that information because my adoption records are sealed.’”

The province says it moved to largely unseal adoption records due to changing attitudes around adoption. “An increasing number of adults who were adopted want to know about their birth parents,” the government says on its website. “As well, many birth parents wonder about the well-being of the child they placed for adoption.”

Birth parents and adult adoptees were given 11 months to file disclosure veto forms before the new rules came into effect. Disclosure vetoes will not be allowed for any adoptions going forward.

“A disclosure veto may be removed at any time by the person who placed it, and expires one year after the death of the person whom it concerns,” the government says.

In addition to the disclosure veto that can prevent the release of any personal information, New Brunswick will also allow birth parents and adult adoptees to file contact preference forms. These forms can be used to restrict how the person is contacted, or whether they are contacted at all, but not to prevent the release of identifying information.

“The person receiving the information must agree to the terms of the contact preference before they will be given the information requested,” the site says.

McCrea’s wife, Beth, says this is just the latest development in a frustrating battle for her husband. “I’ve watched his health fail. I’ve watched the door be slammed in his face,” she told CTV Atlantic on Sunday.

“I spent all my life savings lobbying the government, lobbying (Progressive Conservatives), lobbying Liberals, and then in 2016 I had a stroke,” McCrea said.

“I don’t want my kids’ story to be the same as mine.”

With files from CTV Atlantic's Nick Moore