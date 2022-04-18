Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
The group started raising money last summer when the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, but executive director Oliver Thorne says no one anticipated how long it would be involved.
The network is ending its public fundraising on May 2, winding down operations over the next six months and returning its focus to mental health programming for Canadian veterans.
Non-governmental organizations led by veterans have been helping people who worked with the Canadian Armed Forces get out of Afghanistan and head to neighbouring countries, then on to Canada.
Thorne says "bureaucratic hoops" are making it difficult to help people get the proper paperwork and causing a bottleneck, and he's calling on the federal government to resume consular services in Afghanistan.
The federal government has pledged to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees and so far more than 10,600 people have arrived in Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine's east, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Monday.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
Veterans group winding down work helping Afghan interpreters get to Canada
What began as a 30-day fundraising campaign to help Afghan interpreters flee the Taliban turned into a harrowing, chaotic and deeply frustrating eight-month effort for the Veterans Transition Network, and its executive director says it's time for that to end.
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
Florida judge voids U.S. mask mandate for planes, other travel
A federal judge in Florida on Monday voided the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Why Ukrainians are waiting in line for hours to buy this stamp
Hundreds of Ukrainians are lining up to get their hands on a new collector's item, a stamp commemorating the moment when a soldier purportedly told off a now-sunken Russian warship.
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
-
Parts of southern Ontario about to be hit by spring snowstorm. This is when it will start
A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.
-
Police release image of woman wanted in shoving incident at Toronto subway station
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Ottawa
-
Here's when the spring snow is supposed to start in Ottawa
Winter might officially be over, but at least one more blast of spring snow is on the way for Ottawa.
-
How Ottawa runners performed at the Boston Marathon
Nearly 100 people from Ottawa participated in the Boston Marathon this year.
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
Barrie
-
Spring snowstorm to hit Simcoe County and surrounding areas
A winter weather travel advisory is in place for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin and Grey Bruce counties Monday.
-
Wasaga Beach house fire sends one to the hospital
A Wasaga Beach man is lucky to be alive after a fire broke out in his home Monday morning.
-
Ont. doctor weighs in on rapid testing for family gatherings
Dr. Sohail Gandhi said although COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are not as effective as PCR tests, they are a useful way to gauge if someone is COVID positive.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
-
'Not alone': Hundreds of crochet creatures hidden around Cambridge by young creator
A young girl in Cambridge has spent the better part of a month crocheting what are sometimes called "worry worms" or "emotional monsters."
London
-
Police apprehend suspects who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale
A search for two people who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale, Ont. is over after they were apprehended by police.
-
'Mother Nature has thrown a curve ball': Should you hold off on planting and a seasonal tire change
The late blast of winter weather has Londoners caught between the seasons.
-
An out of season winter storm in bringing heavy snow to parts of southern Ontario, Monday
A low pressure system moving over the Ohio valley is spreading a swath of snow across the area.
Windsor
-
Windsor/Essex County Humane Society helping dog and puppy after journey from Ukraine
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is providing wellness care for a dog and her puppy after their long journey from Kremenchuk, Ukraine to Windsor.
-
More than 3,950 lbs of trash collected from Detroit River watershed
Volunteers across Windsor-Essex collected more than 3,950 lbs. of garbage from the Detroit River watershed during a community clean-up.
-
Travellers left stranded as Sunwing Airlines experiences major technical issues
Numerous Sunwing Airlines flights, including at least 10 departing from Toronto's Pearson International Airport, have been delayed due to a technical issue.
Montreal
-
Sunwing Airlines system issue forces numerous flight delays at Montreal airport
Multiple Sunwing Airlines flights heading in and out of Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport have been delayed due to technical issues.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by 61; 11 deaths
According to figures published on the Quebec government's open data portal, 2,220 people were in hospital with t on Sunday, including 95 in intensive care -- a decline of six from the day before.
-
Parents of Quebec City murder suspect say police failed to help them
'I repeated to the police officer the situation — psychosis, danger for us and society, and for him as well," said the man's mother. After another wait, she said she tried again: "Hurry up, send a patrol. It's dangerous — quick, do something!"
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Prime minister pays tribute to 22 victims on anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to the 22 victims of the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history.
-
'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving
As Canadians remember the victims and survivors of the Nova Scotia mass shooting two years after the tragic events, the mayor of Colchester County says she describes the days following April 18 and 19 of 2020 as 'surreal.'
Winnipeg
-
'There will be some shovelling': Alberta clipper could make this winter Winnipeg’s second snowiest
A low-pressure system could bring up to 10 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Manitoba this week, which could lift this winter to the second snowiest in Winnipeg’s history.
-
First-of-its-kind men's health clinic opens in Winnipeg
A new clinic opened in Winnipeg that is offering specialized health-care services tailored to men.
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Calgary
-
Alberta insurance companies pack in more than a billion in profits in 2020
While many Albertans were out and about enjoying the Easter long weekend, the Kenney government released new insurance data that reported more than a billion dollars in profit for the industry.
-
Bike theft number on the decline in Calgary, but pricier rides being targeted
Bike thefts have become a common crime in Calgary but thieves appear to be focusing their efforts primarily on high-end bicycles.
-
Spring construction project closes Trans-Canada Highway in Kicking Horse Canyon
Drivers planning to head west into B.C. will need to take a longer route as construction is scheduled to close Highway 1 near Golden.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
New IKEA room set modelled after Edmonton designer's home
Justine Ma says IKEA's interior design team took inspiration from her family and their home to design a bright and colourful space.
-
Oilers goaltender Mike Smith among NHL's three stars of the week
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith was named the NHL's third star of the week after posting back-to-back shutouts.
Vancouver
-
High winds force closure of Grouse Mountain on Easter Monday
A Metro Vancouver attraction closed at the end of the Easter long weekend because of high winds.
-
B.C. teen who promised to get 'American Idol' logo tattooed on buttocks cracks this season's top 20
A teenager from British Columbia was able to hold on another week, earning a place in the top 20 on this season of 'American Idol.'
-
What lives in Vancouver's False Creek? Local underwater photographer documents restoration
Murky with boat sewage and other pollutants, Vancouver's False Creek isn't a place to go for a swim, but it's still home to an abundance of marine life under the surface.
Politics
-
'If you show up, I win': Inside Patrick Brown's drive for Conservative leadership
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
Events broadcast on Trudeau's Facebook page must be bilingual: language commissioner
Events broadcast live on the prime minister's Facebook page must be accessible in French and English, according to the commissioner of official languages, who said the Privy Council Office failed to meet its obligations under Canada's language laws.
-
Conservative leadership candidate Aitchison calls carbon tax 'effective' but would scrap it
Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Scott Aitchison says while a price on carbon might be the 'most effective' policy to curb emissions, he'd scrap it anyway.
Health
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
-
U.S. FDA investigating Lucky Charms illness reports, no Canadian recalls to date
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating dozens of reports of customers getting ill after eating Lucky Charms cereal, but no Canadian recalls have been issued yet.
Sci-Tech
-
China sending up next space station crew in June
China will launch three more astronauts to its newest space station in June after the latest crew returned this weekend following a six-month stay in orbit, an official said Sunday.
-
Solar science: Calgary students develop way for ATVs to run on renewable energy
University of Calgary engineering students have figured out how to convert all-terrain vehicles to solar power and hope it will benefit Indigenous and remote communities in Canada's north.
-
Earth's coral reefs will be gone in 30 years without intervention: experts
If humans do not take drastic action to reduce emissions and slow climate change, almost all of the Earth’s coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, according to a new report that outlines ways we can pinpoint which reefs to protect now.
Entertainment
-
Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach aims for 10th win Monday night
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach is aiming for her 10th win on Jeopardy! Monday night.
-
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55
Pioneering hip hop artist Keith Grayson, who performed as DJ Kay Slay and worked with top stars, has died of complications from COVID-19.
-
For 'Fantastic Beasts' series, it's a case of diminishing returns
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' got off to a less than magical start in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theatres. The third installment in the Harry Potter spinoff opened to US$43 million in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Business
-
Swoop airline president says spiking fuel costs mean pricier fares
The spike in jet fuel prices will have to be passed on to passengers -- at least in part -- even as competition ramps up among discount carriers, says the new president of budget airline Swoop.
-
Biden to require U.S.-made steel, iron for infrastructure
The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing -- issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.
-
Energy transition will be challenging in era of public protests, regulatory hurdles, experts say
Overhauling Canada's entire energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 represents an unprecedented technical challenge that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, experts say.
Lifestyle
-
Spitfire restoration preserves spirit of iconic Second World War fighter
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
-
Chilliwack bookstore takes novel approach to cat adoption
A bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
sponsored
sponsored | How do you find an Olympian?
For Canada's national sport organizations like Rowing Canada and Rugby Canada, finding up-and-coming Olympians has been made easier thanks to RBC Training Ground's talent identification and athlete funding program.
Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died
Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.
-
Toronto Raptors looking to adjust to 76ers' physicality heading into Game 2
In Game 1 of their first-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Raptors got hit in the mouth and now it's on them to make adjustments and fight back in Game 2 Monday night.
-
Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth following cancer diagnosis
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the broadcast booth after being diagnosed with cancer.
Autos
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
-
'A new era': Canadians should brace for steep summer gas prices, analyst warns
Canadians should brace for an expensive summer at the pumps as the price of oil continues to skyrocket, with one analyst warning that a $2 per litre price tag may become a common occurrence in many regions.