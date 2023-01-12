'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar sang Canada's national anthem for the first time as a citizen on Wednesday.
The citizenship ceremony marked a new beginning for the man who was trapped in a Malaysian airport for seven months before arriving in Canada in 2018. Throughout his journey, Al Kontar documented the story on Twitter and became known as 'the man at the airport.'
Initially from Dama, Syria, Al Kontar was working in the United Arab Emirates from 2006 to 2017. When the Syrian civil war broke out in 2011, he refused to return to Syria to join the military and the government refused to renew his passport. Without status or a work visa in the U.A.E., he eventually ended up in Malaysia, one of the few countries accepting Syrians without a visa for 90 days. After he was denied a permanent visa in Malaysia, he desperately tried to find a country to accept him. He tried Cambodia, which was accepting Syrian refugees, but was denied entry and sent back to Malaysia.
That’s how he ended up trapped at the airport in Kuala Lumpur for months, spending two months in a deportation centre. With his story making headlines around the world, a group of Canadians eventually helped him get to Vancouver in 2018. He was sponsored by Canada Caring – a non-profit aiding refugees – a group of Whistler, B.C. residents and the B.C. Muslim Association.
"I'm able to say that I'm stateless no more and now I belong to a country," Al Kontar told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. "I belong to a society, I have a place I can call home."
Although he is happy to be Canadian, the moment was bittersweet.
"It costed me a father, I was not able to travel to say goodbye at the time he died. It costed me 15 years of separation away from my family," Al Kontar said. "It costed me a destroyed country, millions of refugees and displaced people… It costed me prison, jail detention, hundreds of interrogations and being subjected to racism, discrimination, and segregation, for years while the whole world judged me because of my nationality, not because of my own crimes."
I finally did the math 🤓😒#syrian_stuck_at_airport #mystory_Hassan #airport_is_my_home pic.twitter.com/Ck1Ve5BVuW— Hassan Al Kontar (@Kontar81) June 6, 2018
Since coming to Canada, Al Kontar has worked with the Canadian Red Cross' Emergency Disaster & Response Team in Vancouver and has written a book about his experience called “Man at the Airport: How social media saved my life.”
"When I look back at it now I don't remember the good moments…I remember all the bad memories, the detention jail and the faces of the people who used to be jailed with me," Al Kontar said. "I think it made me who I am today. It gave me a different understanding of life."
Now that he’s a Canadian citizen, Al Kontar said he’s planning to visit family members he hasn’t seen in 15 years.
"I'm going to enjoy having the Canadian passport and the airport is now just a transit stop.”
To hear more about Al Kontar’s story click the video at the top of this article.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion at fuel distributor in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, workers possibly missing
There has been an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. Police say there are potential people missing following the blast but it’s too soon to say if there are any confirmed victims.
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
BREAKING | More than 2,000 anomalies found during radar search of former Sask. residential school site, officials say
Star Blanket Cree Nation said it has located over 2,000 anomalies after completing phase one of a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) search at the site of the former Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School.
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of murdered Ontario woman still not found, suspect last seen boarding flight to Mexico
The suspect in the 2021 murders of an Ontario couple was last seen boarding a plane to Mexico, police said at a Thursday news conference.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
-
Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who disappeared a year ago Thursday.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 25 cm of snow
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa by late Friday, with some rain and freezing rain also possible.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
-
Reported hate crimes up 13 per cent in Ottawa last year: police
The number of reported hate crimes in Ottawa rose 13 per cent in 2022 from the previous year, according to Ottawa police.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New information released on Elnaz Hajtamiri case one year after her abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
On the one year anniversary of her disappearance, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released composite sketches of two of the three men who they say abducted Elnaz Hajtamiri from a Wasaga Beach home where she was hiding out with family after being the victim of a violent assault in Richmond Hill.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Owen Sound
Police are looking to apprehend a federal offender who could be in the Owen Sound area and breached his statutory release.
-
Dash-cam footage of Barrie's New Year's Day crash wanted by SIU
The New Year’s Day crash that injured four teens has the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) looking for witnesses.
Kitchener
-
An emotional farewell to Forwell Super Variety in Kitchener
After more than 60 years in business, staff at a Kitchener staple will have to say a final farewell to their customers.
-
Fire at Cambridge encampment closes highway
A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Cambridge was shut down for several hours overnight due to a fire at a nearby encampment.
-
Local ski hills piecing together season as warmer weather continues
It’s been an on-again-off-again season at ski and snowboard hills in southern Ontario as unusually warm weather, paired with rain, has dampened the spirits of some winter sports enthusiasts.
London
-
'Barricaded male' in St. Marys
Stratford police are dealing with a “barricaded male” in St. Marys. According to a social media post, police are in the area of Park Lane and Thomas Street.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
BEHIND THE SCENES: Julie Atchison
You see her on TV and across CTV News London’s social media platforms — but we wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at what our Meteorologist Julie Atchison does in a day.
Windsor
-
Windsor police officer injured during $108,000 drug bust
Windsor police say an officer was injured during an investigation that lead to the seizure of $108,000 in drugs and a loaded firearm.
-
Employee busted stealing from Kingsville business: OPP
Essex County OPP say an investigation at a Kingsville business revealed that an employee had been stealing items.
-
More than 9,000 elementary students facing suspension due to overdue vaccination records
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is informing parents there are still 9,069 elementary school students who could be suspended due to incomplete immunization records.
Montreal
-
Explosion at fuel distributor in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, workers possibly missing
There has been an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. Police say there are potential people missing following the blast but it’s too soon to say if there are any confirmed victims.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | What you need to know about Thursday night's winter storm in Quebec
An intensifying Colorado low is barreling toward Eastern Canada. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued watches and warnings from Southern Ontario to Newfoundland. Montreal and Southwestern Quebec are under winter storm warnings for 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy wet snow expected Thursday night through Friday.
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm and snowfall warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
Amid fishing deaths, calls rise for small boats to have stability checks
As Canadian fishers continue to die when their boats capsize in frigid waters, a debate is surfacing over why clear rules aren't in place to ensure basic stability of vessels that face ocean storms.
-
World Juniors generates about $20 million in economic activity in Moncton
The New Brunswick government says the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Moncton, N.B., generated an estimated $20 million in economic activity after attracting more than 100,000 people to the area.
Winnipeg
-
'I thought I was going to die': Woman wants changes to transit security after being threatened
A Manitoba woman said she feared for her life and wants to see safety improved on Winnipeg Transit after she said she was threatened on the bus on Tuesday.
-
Second person charged in judge intimidation case: Police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has charged another person with the intimidation of a Manitoba judge in connection to an incident that happened during the pandemic.
-
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
Calgary
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
Edmonton
-
36 beds opening in Edmonton for homeless people recently discharged from ER
In a move that organizers are calling the first of this kind in Canada, Alberta is opening up three dozen beds for homeless Edmontonians who were just released from hospital emergency departments.
-
Finning charged after death, serious injury of workers in 2021
Finning International Inc. has been charged under Alberta’s Occupational Health and Safety legislation after one worker was killed and another was injured at the company’s Edmonton site in March 2021.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Delta car-jacking set to appear in court after overnight arrest
The suspect in an attempted car-jacking in Delta will appear in court Thursday after being arrested overnight.
-
Police respond to video of firearm suspect being shot with beanbag rounds in downtown Vancouver
Dramatic video shows police swarming and yelling orders at a man outside a downtown Vancouver pub before firing several rounds at him with a less-lethal beanbag shotgun.
-
Vancouver Canucks forward Pearson out for season after second hand surgery
Vancouver Canucks forward Tanner Pearson will miss the rest of the season due to an ongoing hand injury.
Politics
-
'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms
Putting the blame largely on 'extreme weather' and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season. The airlines say they'll be making changes, but so too should the government.
-
Trudeau says he's asked ministers to 'look into' McKinsey contracts
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will examine federal contracts awarded to consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Health
-
'It can happen to anyone': Mother describes infant's bout of RSV
After Nikki Wagar watched her two young sons fighting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in hospital over the last week and a half, she shares her experience.
-
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.
-
Scientists find potential cure for COVID-related loss of smell
A team of researchers in California struck upon a possible cure for long-term COVID-19-related smell loss that uses a blood product from patients' own bodies.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first exoplanet
The James Webb Space Telescope can add another cosmic accomplishment to its list: The space observatory has been used to confirm the existence of an exoplanet for the first time.
-
Calgary company's technology, used in NASA Mars mission, could help reduce oilsands emissions
A Calgary company’s cutting edge technology – originally used by NASA in a Mars mission – could be utilized to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oilsands.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Malicious code embedded on LCBO site, customer data may be compromised
The LCBO says an unauthorized party embedded 'malicious code' on its website to obtain customer information during the checkout process and data may have been compromised.
Entertainment
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
-
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
-
'Flash' actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge
Ezra Miller is due in court Friday where the "Flash" actor is set to accept a plea deal to avoid jail time in connection with a break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring.
Business
-
Bank of Canada may lose billions over next few years: report
The Bank of Canada may lose up to $8.8 billion over the next few years, according to a new report warning the central bank may run into a communications challenge as a result of the losses.
-
Energy and financials help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the energy and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index gain more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
Lifestyle
-
'Very emotional': Syrian refugee stranded at airport in Malaysia for months granted Canadian citizenship
Hassan Al Kontar, a Syrian refugee who was forced to live at a Malaysian airport for seven months, has been granted Canadian citizenship.
-
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
Sports
-
Lionel Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday.
-
Kraemer scores twice for Canada's under-18 hockey team in 3-1 win over U.S.
Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada capped the preliminary round of the women's world under-18 hockey championship with a 3-1 win over the United States on Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.