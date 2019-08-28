

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A judge is to rule in October whether a youth is guilty of shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary.

The teen from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who cannot be identified because he was 16 at the time, is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm during an offence.

Horst Stewin was driving a black SUV on the First Nation's land with his family when someone in a passing car shot him.

His car veered off the highway and crashed into some trees.

Stewin survived, but the trial heard he is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues.

The Crown says when all the evidence is considered, it has completely proven its case against the accused.

Defence lawyer Balfour Der says none of the chief Crown witnesses had any credibility and his client should go free.