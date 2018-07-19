

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. - A verdict is expected today in the case of a Montreal-area police officer charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.

Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father's car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Patrick Ouellet in Longueuil, south of Montreal.

Ouellet's trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.

Ouellet was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.