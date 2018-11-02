

CTVNews.ca Staff





On the first night of Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month in Ontario, at least 17 pedestrians were stuck by vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area, including one fatal collision in Brampton.

Paramedics told CP24 that a woman in Brampton has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in the south part of the city.

In an email to CTVNews.ca on Friday morning, the Toronto Police Service’s Traffic Safety department confirmed there have been 16 collisions in their jurisdiction overnight.

Among these collisions is one in the west-end of Toronto that left a man in his 90s with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they see more collisions this time of year in part due to the changing weather, fewer daylight hours and the time change.

“Families need to take the time to discuss these issues and commit to making safe decisions,” Sgt. Brett Moore, spokesperson for Toronto police traffic services department, wrote in an email. “Speed, distractions, aggressiveness, clearing rain and snow from vehicles all increase safety.”

November is Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month in Ontario, where the province’s Ministry of Transportation will be sharing safety tips for pedestrians and drivers.

With files from CP24