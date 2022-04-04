A driver is in custody following a police chase and a destructive rampage in Edmonton that left at least one person in need of medical care.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of a suspicious vehicle at a local trailer park. According to the Edmonton Police Service, when officers arrived, the driver they were trying to speak with rammed a police vehicle, then drove off.

Several police units chased the vehicle – a pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer - through the area. Video from surveillance systems shows at least two instances of the suspect vehicle driving over property, hitting other vehicles, including a police cruiser, and narrowly missing people.

One of the videos provided to CTV News shows two residents who tried to block the suspect’s vehicle by parking a Dodge Ram 3500 across a residential roadway. The footage shows the suspect driver circling around the parked vehicle, hitting it with his truck and the flatbed trailer.

An initial release from the EPS said, “as this is an active investigation with many moving parts, we are not able to provide any further details at this time.”

The police chase ended near 118 Ave. NW and 66 St. NW, after the truck crashed into a car. One person was taken from that collision on a stretcher, but no other details were provided.

One person was arrested at that intersection. It was closed overnight, but reopened in the morning.

Police are expecting to release more information at some point Monday.