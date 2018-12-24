

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between a passenger plane and a vehicle at the Trail airport in southeastern British Columbia.

The board says in a statement that the Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C was coming in for a landing on Dec. 12.

It says the plane was approaching Runway 16 while a crew in an airport vehicle was performing an inspection on the same runway.

The board says a collision was avoided because the vehicle was able to get into the main apron of the tarmac just before the aircraft reached the taxiway intersection.

There were 19 passengers and two crew aboard the aircraft that was arriving from Vancouver.

No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.