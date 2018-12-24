Vehicle just avoided collision with plane in Trail, B.C: transportation board
A Pacific Coastal Airlines G-21A Grumman Goose aircraft (Registration C-FPCK) comes in for a landing at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday November 9, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 1:46PM EST
RICHMOND, B.C. - The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between a passenger plane and a vehicle at the Trail airport in southeastern British Columbia.
The board says in a statement that the Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C was coming in for a landing on Dec. 12.
It says the plane was approaching Runway 16 while a crew in an airport vehicle was performing an inspection on the same runway.
The board says a collision was avoided because the vehicle was able to get into the main apron of the tarmac just before the aircraft reached the taxiway intersection.
There were 19 passengers and two crew aboard the aircraft that was arriving from Vancouver.
No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- These are 14 of the strangest things reported stolen in Canada this year
- China accuses U.K. and EU of double standard in Canada dispute
- Toronto police ID man arrested in connection to series of alleged sex assaults
- Vehicle just avoided collision with plane in Trail, B.C: transportation board
- Police find body believed to be of missing Toronto woman