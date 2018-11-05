Vehicle in Lake Ontario leads to impaired driving charge
A vehicle is seen in Lake Ontario in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 6:08AM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Halton Regional Police say they have charged a person with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up in Lake Ontario.
They say it happened in Oakville, Ont., around 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.
After arriving onscene police say the officers located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that resulted in a vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.
Police say a person was arrested for impaired driving and that search and rescue efforts are continuing for any other possible occupants of the submerged vehicle.