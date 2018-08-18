

The Canadian Press





Calgary police have recovered a truck that they believe struck and seriously injured an officer Saturday morning.

The vehicle, identified as a white F-150, was located in the community of Evergreen, police said. Earlier in the day, police said the truck is believed to have been stolen.

Officials have not said whether any arrests have been made.

CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service says one of its officers was seriously injured while on duty early Saturday morning.

Police say the officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle in the community of Legacy in southeast Calgary around 3 a.m. when the driver suddenly took off, hitting him.

They say the officer suffered serious injuries, but was listed in stable condition in hospital.

Police are still looking for the vehicle, which is believed to be a stolen 2017 white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Investigators initially believed the truck may have had a company name written on its side, but later said it did not.

Anyone with information about the truck is asked to call Calgary police or Crime Stoppers.

