Vehicle flees after shooting on Highway 401 in Toronto: police
Highway 401 is shown in this file photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 6:55PM EDT
At least one shot was fired at a vehicle as it travelled on Highway 401 in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police say.
The shooting occurred on the highway’s westbound collector lanes near Keele Street at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the OPP.
A vehicle occupied by a male exhibited a single bullet hole. The man was not injured, police said.
Another vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Civic, fled the scene via the highway’s Weston Road exit, police said.
The section of Highway 401 that passes through Toronto has routinely been cited as North America’s busiest highway.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, 416-235-4981 or via email at OPP.HSD.CRIME.TIPS@opp.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Coalition Avenir Quebec boasts more women than men in election campaign
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $24 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Vehicle flees after shooting on Highway 401 in Toronto: police
- Head of Toronto school board reassures teachers on sex-ed curriculum
- N.B. Liberals, Progressive Conservatives spar over senior care on campaign trail