

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least one shot was fired at a vehicle as it travelled on Highway 401 in Toronto, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The shooting occurred on the highway’s westbound collector lanes near Keele Street at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the OPP.

A vehicle occupied by a male exhibited a single bullet hole. The man was not injured, police said.

Another vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Civic, fled the scene via the highway’s Weston Road exit, police said.

The section of Highway 401 that passes through Toronto has routinely been cited as North America’s busiest highway.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, 416-235-4981 or via email at OPP.HSD.CRIME.TIPS@opp.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.