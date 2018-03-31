

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vegans and animal rights activists are gathering outside a Toronto restaurant for another protest a week after the owner cut up a deer leg and ate some of it in front of them.

On March 23, activists with the Toronto Animal Rights March met outside Antler restaurant in Toronto to raise concerns of the establishment’s menu that includes fois gras, the fattened liver of a goose or duck and game meat, like boar, venison and bison.

In response to the demonstration, Antler’s owner Michael Hunter, brought a deer leg to the front window and began to cut it up in front of the activists and then ate some of it.

“It was disgusting for us, and it was shocking,” Jenny McQueen, a protester who was there at the time, told CTV Toronto.

Photos and videos of the incident have been making headlines all week.

Protestors are gathering outside the restaurant for another demonstration on Saturday evening. The activists have asked for a police presence at the demonstration because of the backlash they’ve received online.

Hunter, who declined an interview, said reservations have increased since the incident.

“We have a full house, which is not unlike other Saturdays here,” he said in a statement. “It’s business as usual for Antler.”

The restaurant maintains its menu items are the result of ethical farming and foraging, but activists have a hard time understanding how an animal being used for food can be ethical.

McQueen said the protestors aren’t specifically targeting Antler, but are more focused on “trying to start that wider societal conversation.”

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle