

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Despite witnessing a Toronto chef carve and eat a deer leg in the window of his restaurant as they protested outside, a group of determined animal rights activists will be returning to deliver their message again.

A group of activists are organizing a “peaceful demonstration” outside of Antler Kitchen & Bar on Saturday evening beginning at 7:15 p.m.

“We're gathering for a peaceful demonstration outside this restaurant that still thinks killing animals can be humane,” according to a description on Facebook of the event organized by Toronto Animal Rights March. “Please join us to let everyone know that no animal wants to be killed and eaten.”

Antler, located in the city’s west end, is known for serving. The small restaurant has come under fire from vegan activists in recent months, for its menu which includes foie gras, the fattened liver of a goose or duck, as well as game meat such as wild boar, venison and bison.

After a March 23 protest at the restaurant made international headlines when Antler’s co-owner and chef Michael Hunter butchered some deer and ate it in plain view of the protesters, they are now hoping to “build on the momentum.”

Photos and video of the event circulated widely online with many praising the chef for his response to the protesters. In fact, reservations at the restaurant have been filling up with only wait list spots available for the next couple of weeks, according to Antler’s website.