Canada

    • Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada

    Bread pictured at a No Frills Grocery store, in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2024.
    Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.

    According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Country Harvest, D'Italiano, Great Value, President's Choice and No Name are among the popular brand names included in the recall notice.

    The recall covers varieties of white and brown breads, deli, hamburger and hot dog buns.

    “Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products,” the CFIA warned in a Monday recall notice.

    The affected products were shipped to Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

    A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

    It’s unclear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the recalled products.

