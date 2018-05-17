Vancouver votes to ban single-use straws, foam cups and take-out containers
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 12:15PM EDT
The City of Vancouver says it is the first city in the world to approve a comprehensive zero waste strategic plan aimed at reducing single-use bags, cups, take-out containers, utensils and straws.
A news release from the city says Vancouver is now the first in Canada to prohibit plastic straws, polystyrene foam cups and take-out containers.
As part of the Zero Waste 2040 Strategy, councillors have voted to approve a flexible bylaw that targets reduction of plastic bags and cups by 2021.
In addition, a distribution ban on straws and polystyrene is slated to begin by June 1st, next year, six months earlier than originally proposed, but council says the city will work with small businesses to help them find new packaging and ensure a smooth transition.
This evening Vancouver became the first city in the world to approve a comprehensive zero waste strategic plan: the Zero Waste 2040 Strategic Plan. We also adopted the Single-Use Item Reduction Strategy as an early action to take us closer to #ZeroWaste. #ReduceSingleUse pic.twitter.com/VmnGGGP4Do— City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) May 17, 2018
Zero Waste 2040 Strategy is approved! Vancouver is now the first city in the world to approve a comprehensive zero waste strategic plan #greenestcity #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/jakhaJau8Z— Van Mayor's Office (@VanMayorsOffice) May 17, 2018
