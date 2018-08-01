

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A teenager was arrested in Vancouver on Monday night, after allegedly ramming a police cruiser and injuring an officer.

The 17-year-old’s vehicle was spotted driving erratically through the quiet Fairview neighbourhood at around 11:00pm.

"From what I understand, it blew a couple of stop signs," Insp. Rob Clarke said. “At first it was just a traffic stop, but then the vehicle took off.”

Police tried to pull the blue Acura sedan over, but the driver sped off. When they caught up, the car deliberately rammed head-on into the cruiser, police say.

The suspect fled the vehicle, forcing officers into a neighbourhood wide search of the area.

"The police dog woke up the whole neighbourhood,” said resident Harj Khera. “There was shouting there was barking, there was police giving directions to whoever they were chasing.”

Police called in a canine unit to track the suspect down, eventually finding him hiding up a tree in the backyard of Kim Brown and Liam Gorges.

"He was up in the tree with a gun,” said Brown. “We were in the middle of the hallway just sitting on the ground huddled together.”

Officers said a “large amount of drugs” were found in the teenager’s Acura, but that the vehicle wasn’t stolen.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Nafeesa Karim