

Nick Kirmse, CTVNews.ca





In Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, front line workers are confronted with life-and-death situations on a daily basis as the devastating opioid crisis claims more victims.

But inside a local boxing gym, they’re facing a fight of a different kind – one aimed at helping them manage the stresses of their work by letting off steam through boxing.

Frontline Fight Club, a program put on by the Eastside Boxing Club in partnership with the Portland Hotel Society, offers boxing classes to front line workers to help them work through the strain of their jobs and continue to serve the community.

In Downtown Eastside, one of the areas hardest hit by the fentanyl crisis, crime, addiction and death are all too common occurrences.

“There's a lot of people passing,” Ashley Rose, a family social housing support worker, told CTV Vancouver. “So the intensity builds in your body. The grief does. The injustice of it all. And it makes you want to punch.”

That was the goal of the program – to let them burn off steam in a safe, constructive space.

The program is the brainchild of Anna Farrant, a former worker at InSite, Canada’s first supervised injection site.

Farrant found relief in boxing, using it as a way to help her release the negative energy that came as a part of the job.

“Just to release that frustration in a safe space is really important,” Farrant explained.

She thought others could similarly benefit from such an outlet, and worked with PHS to create the program, which has grown to include more agencies in the area.

The classes, which are offered twice per week, are available to front line workers free of charge.

It’s the community’s way of helping give back to those who fight to make Downtown Eastside a better place.

“You see this crisis going on around you, and you're not really sure how to help or how to support it in any way,” Leigh Carter of Eastside Boxing said. “So when this opportunity presented itself, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

And for the workers who attend, it makes a world of difference. The classes have strengthened the feelings of community between the area’s front line workers, while helping them strengthen their bodies and minds to avoid burnout.

“In this space we’re just safe with each other,” Andrew Coombes, a youth outreach worker, said. “And we can just punch bags, and pads, and sweat.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Sarah MacDonald