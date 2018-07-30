

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver police have released dashcam video and a composite image of a man who is accused of pushing a stranger into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Police say that two men were walking north on East Hastings Street around 10:30 p.m. on July 19, when they saw a woman who appeared to be intoxicated. One of the men asked the woman if she was alright and the woman said that she was fine, according to police.

Seconds later, a man whom police describe as “agitated” and who seemed to be a friend of the woman ran toward the men and pushed one of them into the path of the vehicle. A 37-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

“We are asking the suspect to turn himself in, but if he doesn’t, we are confident that someone will come forward to identity him and his friend,” said Const. Jason Doucette in a news release.

Police say that the woman looked Asian and between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. They say she is between 5’2” and 5’4” tall with a slim build. She was wearing a white tank top or white sundress on the night in question, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20s, between 6’0” and 6’2” tall with a heavy athletic build. He had short dark hair, dark stubble on his face, and was wearing a black crew-neck T-shirt and dark shorts at the time of the alleged assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the woman to call them at 604-717-2541 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.