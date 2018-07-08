Vancouver police search for missing 10-year-old girl who needs medication
Vancouver police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who requires daily medication.
Maryjane Tom was last seen around midnight Sunday (near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street) when she left her home to possibly meet a friend.
Police say she is Aboriginal and fair-skinned, about 1.6 metres tall with a slim build, and has shoulder-length, straight brown hair.
They add she was wearing a blue or red sweater, blue jeans and leather sandals, and her top front teeth are slightly blackened from falling off her bicycle.
Police say Tom suffers from health issues and requires medication daily.
They are asking anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.
#VPD needs your help to find missing 10-year-old Maryjane Tom, last seen at midnight near 45th & Nanaimo. She is Aboriginal, fair-skinned, 5'3" tall & has shoulder-length brown hair. She needs medication for health issues. Call 9-1-1 if seen. Please share. https://t.co/FfaYDHGCO5 pic.twitter.com/hR43xLO5fW— Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 8, 2018
