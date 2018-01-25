

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Vancouver, B.C., mother who disappeared under "suspicious circumstances” has now been missing for two weeks, and police say they have reason to believe she may not be found alive.

Su Yi Liang, 37, went missing on Jan. 10, when she failed to pick up her children from school. When police couldn't find her, her disappearance was turned over to the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section.

Vancouver Police said Wednesday that Liang vanished “under suspicious circumstances.”

“Although we're treating this file as a missing person’s investigation and hoping for the best, we've collected evidence that leads us to believe that we won’t find Ms. Liang alive,” Const. Jason Doucette told reporters Wednesday.

On Monday, officers did a full search on Liang's East Vancouver home “based on information detectives uncovered over the past two weeks,” police said.

They also took a man in for questioning. He was released later that day.

Police found Liang's electric 2014 BMW i3 the day after she disappeared, a few kilometres from her house, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen who was driving the vehicle before it was parked near a small golf course.

Doucette said he could not elaborate on suspects or persons of interest in the case. Investigators have said they do not believe the public is at risk.

Police were still at the house Wednesday, continuing their forensic work.

Liang is described as Asian, 5’3 and 120 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

“We are asking anyone who may have had contact with her, or who has information about her activities leading up to January 10th, to contact our detectives," said Doucette.

Anyone with information should contact the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos