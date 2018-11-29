Vancouver police say 14-year-old girl pulled into bushes, sexually assaulted
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a 14-year-old girl was pulled into a wooded area and sexually assaulted on Tuesday.
Police say the girl got off a bus at about 5 p.m. in the city's east side and as she walked through the neighbourhood a man grabbed her from behind.
Police say he pulled her into bushes and sexually assaulted her in Brewers Park, near Kingsway Avenue and Victoria Drive, before he fled.
The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, with a medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes and stubble on his face.
Police say they're looking for dash-cam footage from anyone who was driving in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.
They're also asking anyone to come forward if they were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or were in the park taking video or photographs.
