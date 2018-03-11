Vancouver police investigating alleged parental abduction of boy, 9
Published Sunday, March 11, 2018 1:23PM EDT
Vancouver Police are looking for a woman who allegedly abducted her nine-year-old son on Friday, contrary to a court-imposed custody order.
Shawana Chaudhary may be travelling with her son, Emerson Cusworth, as well as her six-year-old daughter and one or two dogs.
Police believe Chaudhary made plans to be away from home for an extended period.
There is no indication that either child has been harmed or is in imminent danger.
Chaudhary is 34 years old, five-foot-eight, 106 pounds and appears South Asian, with long dark hair and dark eyes.
Her son Emerson is nine years old, appears South Asian with short black hair and dark eyes.
