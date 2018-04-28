Vancouver police arrest man after 4 knife attacks
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 7:06PM EDT
Vancouver Police have made an arrest after a string of four attacks, each 10 minutes apart, on the city's Downtown Eastside Friday night.
Police say a 50-year-old man was allegedly approached from behind and slashed across the neck, sustaining minor injuries, before the suspect ran away.
A second alleged attack followed blocks away, where a 56-year-old man suffered relatively minor stab wounds.
A woman in her 80s was sent to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries after she was also slashed in the neck.
Police say the final alleged assault was against a 24-year-old man, who received facial injuries before fighting off the attacker.
Crown counsel has approved four charges of aggravated assault -- which have not yet been proven in court -- against a 23-year-old Vancouver man.
