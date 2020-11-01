TORONTO -- Far from the snow-capped mountains surrounding her home of Vancouver, Treana Peake travelled this September into the wilderness of war-torn South Sudan on an urgent mission to rescue endangered chimpanzees.

Now, having arrived back home safe after navigating countless COVID-19 regulations, she’s trying to spread awareness of the plight of young chimps.

“We just have to do everything we can to save them,” Peake told CTV News.

Peake is a B.C. philanthropist who just returned from launching an ambitious conservation campaign.

According to Peake, other animals in danger like gorillas or rhinos receive more focus from the public.

“There are billions of dollars […] going into the illegal wildlife trade for chimpanzees,” she said.

Despite nearing extinction, adult chimps are killed by hunters for food.

Their orphaned babies — considered more valuable — are sold to traffickers, primarily for entertainment purposes, Peake says.

“They are sold off to zoos or they [are] sold off to beaches where tourists come pose with them.”

While in South Sudan, Peake teamed-up with zoologist Annie Olivecrona to rescue the young chimpanzees. Olivecrona, who sits on the board of directors for an ape sanctuary known as the African Apes Foundation, has been working with chimpanzees for decades.

But the rescue mission wasn’t easy.

Travelling during the pandemic required more than a dozen COVID-19 tests, while closed borders and delayed permits providing additional obstacles.

“We had to try to go around it,” Olivecrona told CTV News. “Because we never gave up.”

Eventually, they were able to free three young chimps from traffickers.

Peake said that when you interact with the baby chimpanzees, “and you connect with one, you just can’t even fathom that there is a consumer market for them.”

But she still understands the mechanisms behind it. People often have no other source of income and are desperate to provide for their families.

“You can’t really solve one problem without solving the other,” Peake said.

She is now raising funds for communities working to protect chimpanzees.

She’s hoping to pave a new path for the apes, so they're no longer viewed as a resource, but valued for being highly intelligent, social animals.

With files from Alexandra Mae Jones