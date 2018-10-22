Vancouver mayoral candidate admits defeat, congratulates winner
Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 7:28PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The runner-up in the race for Vancouver mayor has admitted defeat, two days after he lost by almost 1,000 votes.
In a statement Monday, Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association congratulated Kennedy Stewart for his win on Saturday.
Sim apologized for the time it took to acknowledge that Stewart won the election.
Sim says given the close nature of the result, he and his party believed they owed it to their supporters and to the city to ensure the results were correct.
He says he wasn't trying to take away from Stewart or his team's accomplishment.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian rapper dies after falling off airplane wing in failed stunt
- Missing gibbon found in Quebec 5 months after alleged theft from Ont. zoo
- Ottawa ready to help as Inuit health officials grapple with spate of suicides
- Vancouver mayoral candidate admits defeat, congratulates winner
- How Canadians can get tickets for the US$1.6B Mega Millions jackpot